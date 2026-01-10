Kern Black Chamber of Commerce Searches for New President After Yearlong Vacancy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Founded in 2001, the Kern Black Chamber of Commerce has long supported local entrepreneurs by providing guidance on how to start, grow, and maintain businesses. Today, more than 160 Black-owned businesses rely on the organization for resources, networking, and advocacy.

One of those businesses is Ethnic Kitchen and Boutique, located at Ming Plaza. Inside the shop, owner Tolu Sule prepares fufu, a West African cultural staple, while reflecting on the Chamber’s impact on her journey as a business owner.

Sule joined the Kern Black Chamber of Commerce after moving to the United States and opening her business in 2020. She says the organization played a critical role in helping her navigate entrepreneurship.

“They were there for us, telling us what to do and how to go about it,” Sule said.

However, since the Chamber has been without a president since mid-2024, Sule says the absence is being felt throughout the community.

“The events are not happening since we don’t have a president right now,” she said. “I would love for people in the community to know what we’re doing.”

According to board member Blaine Hodge, the leadership gap has required board members to take on additional responsibilities, impacting the Chamber’s ability to expand and build partnerships.

“It puts a bit of a burden on expansion and working on different partnerships,” Hodge said.

Despite the challenges, Hodge says the Chamber remains optimistic. With around 30 candidates currently in the running, board members are working together to find the right person to lead the organization forward.

“We’ve been able to work together as a team,” Hodge said. “Honestly, I think this experience has made us stronger and will put us in a better position for the new president.”

For business owners like Sule, the hope is that the next president will continue advocating for small businesses and strengthening community connections.

“Whatever the previous president was doing, I want them to continue that — helping small businesses, reaching out to us, and fighting for us,” Sule said.

The Kern Black Chamber of Commerce says it hopes to secure a new president by February 28th.

