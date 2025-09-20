Kern Cancer Run/Walk draws record 1,500 participants as survivors share their inspiring stories

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 12th annual Kern Cancer Run/Walk reached a milestone this year, drawing close to 1,500 participants in what organizers called their largest event yet. The celebration brought together cancer survivors, supporters and vendors for a day focused on hope and community.

Close to 300 survivors participated in this year's event, marking the highest number of survivor participants in the run-walk's history.

"Close to 300 survivors are participating today, which really is what it's all about. We want the survivors to come and be a part of it," organizers said.

Among the survivors was Jennie Bell, who was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2017. Bell has been cancer-free for four years and participated in her first Kern Cancer Run/Walk during that time.

"It just feels great to be out here and know that I'm around other survivors that have all fought for their life as well. And it's uplifting. It makes you feel good," Bell said.

Callie Davis Boone shared a similar sentiment. Boone was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and learned she was cleared in 2020. She still vividly remembers receiving the news that she was cancer-free.

"I felt elated, I felt blessed. And I felt like I was one of God's chosen, as I read about all the time in the Bible," Boone said.

Now Boone volunteers at a nonprofit organization that offers support and services to breast cancer patients, driven by her desire to give back after her own experience.

"Because I've been blessed. I want to give back. And my thing is because it's breasts, I want to make sure that every young lady from 40 on up to get there their mammograms," Boone said.

The event also achieved fundraising success. Michelle Avilla with the Kern County Cancer Foundation said they're approaching their $100,000 goal.

"So far, we have raised $82,000 this year, and that is the most that we have ever raised at our run walk and festival. And we're still taking donations," Avilla said.

All money raised will go to the Kern County Cancer Foundation to support local cancer patients and their families.

