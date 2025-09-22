Kern Conservative figures react to Charlie Kirk's memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many gathered Sunday to honor conservative figure Charlie Kirk during a memorial service held in Glendale, Arizona, near the home base of Turning Point USA.

The service began Sunday morning and lasted well into the afternoon, featuring Republican politicians and figures, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Matthew Martin, chairman of Kern Young Republicans, said he was moved by the service and looks forward to honoring Kirk's memory.

"As a nation mourns, we have to move forward and remember that the foundation of our democratic republic is the freedom of speech, and that's why it's our first amendment right, and Charlie Kirk utilized that freedom of speech, and we have to continue to honor that, to cherish it and, most importantly, protect it," Martin said. "And we cannot allow political violence to get in the way of our rights as Americans and keep the conversation going, as Charlie did."

Congressman Vince Fong offered a statement on X: "Today, as our nation mourns the loss of Charlie Kirk, we honor the remarkable legacy he leaves behind. May God bless Erika, their two children, and the entire Kirk family. Charlie's unwavering faith, conviction, and love for America will never be forgotten and his impact will live on forever."

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Kirk, has been charged with several felony counts, including aggravated murder. According to the Utah County Attorney's Office, prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty in this case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

