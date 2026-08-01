Kern County animal shelters battle summer heat with donations, cooling upgrades

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield-area animal shelters are taking steps to protect cats and dogs during another stretch of dangerous summer heat, and community donations are playing a key role in keeping animals safe.

Melissa Wells, deputy director of Kern County Animal Services, said the county shelter's fully indoor facility gives animals a critical advantage against extreme temperatures. Staff have also added swamp coolers as backup support when temperatures climb past 100 degrees.

Still, Wells said the shelter has pressing needs.

"Our biggest need right now are cooling mats. Mats that can be used in our puppy kennels ... ones that can be used in our dog trucks."

Wells said some animals face greater risk during heat waves, particularly small dogs and breeds with shorter snouts.

"When our AC isn't working, we tend to be on alert more for those small dogs and animals that have shorter snouts to make sure they're comfortable and not overheating."

Despite the heat, Wells said community support has remained strong, with residents continuing to donate supplies and adopt animals throughout the summer months.

At Bakersfield's Animal Care Center, Foster Coordinator Tara Nelson said a wave of public interest driven by social media has led to an outpouring of contributions.

"We are very grateful and thankful for everybody that has donated the fans. It has been an overwhelming response."

Those donations have helped the shelter maintain cooling options both indoors and outdoors. Misters have been installed above outdoor kennels to help prevent dogs from overheating. Nelson said the shelter still needs wall-mounted and industrial fans as the hottest part of summer continues.

Bakersfield Animal Control Services is also urging pet owners to take the heat seriously at home. Residents are reminded that concrete pavement can become dangerously hot on animals' paws, causing blisters and burns when walking pets outdoors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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