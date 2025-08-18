Kern County athlete to represent Team USA in Korea

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County athlete is gearing up to represent Team USA on the global stage. Here's how one local parafencer is making international headlines.

Parafencer Kevin Reeve of Bakersfield is representing Team USA at the Parafencing World Championships in Korea this September. Reeve is among the world’s top athletes competing for gold on both the foil and saber teams. As a dedicated member of the Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation, he says he’s grateful for the opportunity — not only to represent Team USA, but also Kern County.

"I know that the very best in the world — the people who are going to medal at the Olympics — are going to be there. This is a huge competition. I’m kind of new to it, so usually the newer people get matched with the top athletes. I’m jumping right into top-level experience, and it’s just an awesome opportunity." Reeve said.

Reeve has only been fencing for a couple of years, but he’s worked his way to the top. His journey began after a devastating accident ten years ago, when he lost both an arm and a leg. As a lifelong athlete, he was determined to keep his passion for sports alive — and fencing became the perfect outlet for him to do just that.

"I don’t know — there’s a lot to be excited about. Not only is it the world championships and top-level competition, but it’s all the way across the ocean. It’s good to see a whole different lifestyle, and that’s always interesting." Reeve said.

Reeve says that even with all the excitement, there are still some nerves — especially traveling across the ocean on a 16-hour flight. But he’s relieved his coach will be joining him for the journey.

"Kevin is, in the world of fencing, a unique talent with incredible ability. As a coach, it’s been an absolute pleasure working with him and helping shape that talent to the best of his abilities." Streitz said.

Streitz adds that Reeve has come a long way in a very short time — from making it to a World Cup to now a world championship. He says the speed of Reeve’s rise is what put him on Team USA’s radar.

Kern County wishes you all the luck on this exciting journey!

The Parafencing World Championships are set to take place from September 2–7 in Korea.

