Kern County backs SB 237 to stabilize fuel market and boost local oil production

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A newly advanced bill in Sacramento could give Kern County’s oil industry a major boost by streamlining drilling permits, but it’s drawing sharp criticism from environmental advocates.

Senate Bill 237 would recognize Kern County’s environmental review as sufficient under state law, allowing local drilling projects to move forward without additional state-level litigation or delays. Lawmakers say the measure balances energy security, consumer protection and environmental oversight, with provisions set to expire in 2036.

“Our oil industry has been under incredible attack from the state of California, and for the first time in the last 10 years, we have seen a change of heart out of Sacramento,” Kern County Board of Supervisors Chair Leticia Perez said. “We’ve done the work, we’ve done the environmental analysis, and we’re going back to the traditional places to stabilize our market, stabilize costs, and give investors the confidence they need to believe in Kern County again.”

The bill includes limits on drilling near homes, schools or hospitals and requires idle pipelines to undergo hydrostatic testing before restarting. It also gives the governor authority to suspend certain gasoline regulations if consumer prices spike.

But environmental groups argue the measure will worsen air quality and expose communities to toxic pollution. “California has an image of being a green haven, but if we were a country, we would be second only to the United States in terms of methane leaks from oil and gas infrastructure,” said Cesar Aguirre of the Central California Environmental Justice Network.

Aguirre pointed to a previous court ruling that found Kern County’s review insufficient. “Instead of doing the right thing, they leaned on a law that is currently being challenged and is vulnerable,” he said.

Perez countered that Kern County is prepared to lead in safe technology and water reuse because of California’s strict environmental rules. “California should be proud that their stringent environmental rules have caused Kern County to produce and maintain the cleanest system in the entire country,” she said. “I would argue the world.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

