Kern County Board of Education delays decision on Ten Commandments display

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Education has not yet decided whether to display the Ten Commandments in its public schools. Supporters say it provides historical context alongside documents like the Constitution, while critics warn it violates the separation of church and state.

The debate over the Ten Commandments continues tonight as the Kern County Board of Education reviews a proposal to place the religious text in school lobbies alongside historical documents — including the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence.

However, the board did not make a decision tonight. Joe Marcano, is the vice president of the Kern County Board of Education, and he says, “There's further investigation and research we need to do that pertains to item 5.2.1 regarding the discussion and possible action regarding the historical documents. At this time, we are dropping that from the agenda.”

Supporters say the displays provide educational context, showing how the Ten Commandments helped influence government and moral traditions.

Jessie Sander, Community Member, says, “I’m here to stand up and say that we want the Ten Commandments in the classroom or on school campuses. It will be surrounded by historical documents. Our country was founded on Judeo-Christian values. It’s not excluding anybody… the Ten Commandments doesn’t say you have to be Christian — it’s what our country was based off of.”

Supporting the effort, Liberty Counsel attorney Mariah Gondero said her team would provide free legal help if the board approves the display.

But the ACLU of Southern California, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom From Religion Foundation argue the display would violate the separation of church and state — saying public schools must remain neutral and welcoming to students of all beliefs.

I asked, “Is there any idea you guys would sue the Kern County Board of Education?” Jonathan Markovitz, Senior staff attorney at ACLU SoCal, says, “I don’t know that we would, but it certainly is possible. I think one of the points we wanted to make is that regardless of whether we sue, somebody is very likely to — and the resolution clearly would not hold up under constitutional scrutiny.”

In the end however, the school board tabled the item, saying it needs further investigation. No discussion or vote was held. Proponents of the measure say they will keep pursuing for it to be adopted at a future date.

