Kern County Board of Supervisors District 2 and District 3 candidates face off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Voters in Kern County are deciding two seats on the Board of Supervisors, with incumbents in both District 2 and District 3 facing challengers.

District 2

District 2 covers Tehachapi, California City, Taft, Maricopa, Frazier Park and parts of south and southwest Bakersfield.

Incumbent Chris Parlier and challenger Sydney O'Connor are competing for the seat.

O'Connor, a Tehachapi native, works as a caregiver and is a leader with United Domestic Workers. Her campaign focuses on environmental concerns, infrastructure, access to health care and support for local businesses.

Parlier moved to Kern County at age 22 after serving in the U.S. Air Force. He currently represents District 2 and is seeking re-election. Before joining the Board of Supervisors, he served on the Bakersfield City Council representing Ward 7.

"Well, my campaign was really great. It was, I think, hopefully a successful campaign. It's been a pleasure just talking to my constituents, really the largest area in the county with District, too. And it's just so fun connecting with people," Parlier said.

O'Connor did not respond to a request for comment.

District 3

District 3 covers central and west Bakersfield, including areas along the Stockdale Highway corridor and surrounding residential and commercial neighborhoods in northwest parts of the city.

Incumbent Jeff Flores and challenger Johnny Olaguez are competing for the seat.

Olaguez is a truck driver entering the race with a focus on community investment and economic opportunity. His campaign centers on business development, public safety, infrastructure, education and addressing homelessness.

Flores was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2022 and is seeking re-election. A longtime Kern County resident, he previously served 3 terms on the Kern High School District Board of Trustees.

"I'm very thankful. I'm thankful for my wife, Jackie, my son Oliver, my campaign team, my staff, and the voters of the third district for their trust and their support," Flores said.

Olaguez did not respond to a request for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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