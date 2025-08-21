Kern County braces for record-breaking temperatures amid extreme heat warning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As triple-digit temperatures make a comeback in Kern County, local residents and workers are being urged to take precautions ahead of a prolonged heatwave expected to grip the region this weekend.

Robert Keel, owner of Fence Works in Bakersfield, is one of many outdoor workers who will face the brunt of the heat

.“Building fences and digging holes takes a lot of energy, and you’ve got to stay strong,” said Keel while preparing materials at a job site under the sun.

Keel, who has underlying lung conditions, says he often feels the heat first—and the effects can be dangerous.

“Because I have lung issues, I’m usually the first to feel it—heat exhaustion, sometimes even close to heat stroke,” he said.

Health experts and local officials are issuing reminders about the dangers of heat-related illness, especially for outdoor workers, children, and individuals with preexisting health conditions.

According to Dr. Puja Vithalani of Kaiser Permanente, a significant number of heat-related illnesses occur in the early days of a heatwave.

“Between 50% to 70% of heat-related illnesses occur within the first few days of working in warm or hot conditions,” said Dr. Vithalani.

Extreme Heat Warning Issued 23ABC weather forcaster Grace Laverriere reports that temperatures are expected to soar up to 108 degrees by Friday, marking the beginning of what could be a four-day heatwave.“We were kind of lucky during the beginning [of summer], but we’re likely to have a four-day heatwave,” said Laverriere.

The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings for much of Central and Southern California, including all of Kern County.

Areas shaded in pink on weather maps indicate regions where temperatures will remain dangerously high both during the day and into the night—conditions that elevate the risk for wildfires and severe health complications.

Residents are urged to follow safety recommendations, especially if spending time outdoors:Use sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher)Drink plenty of water or fluids with electrolytes.

Take frequent breaks in shaded or indoor areas.

Avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours (typically noon to 5 p.m.)

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles

“In Bakersfield, it’s hot a majority of the time,” Keel added. “If you’re not used to it, you’ll never survive out here working in this heat—because it gets to you.”

With the heatwave expected to peak this weekend, local health officials and emergency services recommend checking on elderly neighbors, staying hydrated, and limiting strenuous activity whenever possible.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

