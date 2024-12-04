Kern County Cancer Foundation rallies community support on Giving Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Join The Kern County Cancer Foundation and in raising awareness and funds for cancer patients.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Giving Tuesday means giving back to the community and here in Kern County one nonprofit is giving back just in time for the holidays.

The Kern County cancer foundation is just one of many local nonprofits participating in Giving Tuesday by raising money for cancer patients, and they are doing so with ornaments!

Alissa Turner, is the fundraiser and special events manager with the Kern County Cancer Foundation and she says, “What we're doing is were taking donations and with at least a minimum of 20 dollars. We have ornaments, our Kern County Cancer Foundation silver bells ornaments and it has two designs survivors or in memory of.”

One of these patients is Annette Lyday, who is two-time breast cancer survivor. On this Giving Tuesday she is giving back to the community herself.

“Its important to me to give back when I had cancer it was such a comfort to me to know that the Kern County Cancer Foundation was available for whatever needs I might have or need at that time.” Annette said.

The Cancer Foundation wants the community to know all the proceeds will go towards helping cancer patients of all ages.

“We also have pediatric children, so for them to go through treatment when they should be joyful and looking forward to Santa coming and things like that. Just a moment to forget what they are going through and to enjoy a moment of having presents.” Alissa said.

To donate you can visit the Kern County Cancer Foundation online

If you missed your chance to donate you can still donate Wednesday at the Valley Plaza Mall or Thursday at the AIS cancer center.

