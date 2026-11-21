BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A signature rarely carries so much meaning. But on Friday morning, dozens of families put pen to paper, finalizing the adoptions of 34 Kern County children.

“These kids may not be yours by blood, but they are yours in heart and soul,” said a speaker at one of the adoptions that allowed the media to observe the proceedings.

Parents were overcome with emotion as they legally welcomed the newest members of their families.

Monica Lemos, who adopted two of her grandchildren, said, “I cried when I saw the first paperwork with their name. ‘Cause this means a lot to me.”

The assistant director of child welfare services, Maria Bermudez, said that adopting through Kern County isn’t complicated or expensive. The department helps with the paperwork and covers the cost of the adoption.

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