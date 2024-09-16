Kern County Chamber of Commerce hosts El Grito De Dolores Celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday night hundreds gathered in Downtown Bakersfield to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day and award scholarships to over 40 students.



Kern County Chamber of Commerce presents El Grito De Dolores on September 15, 2024

Over a thousand people gather at the Liberty Bell in Downtown Bakersfield to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day

Community members shout 'Viva Mexico!' in unity and celebration

43 students throughout Kern receive scholarships at the event

Organizers are pleased with the turnout and look forward to next year

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

It's Hispanic Heritage Month and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is sounding the bell.

Over a thousand people throughout Kern gathered at the Liberty Bell singing and dancing in spirit of El Grito de Dolores.

"I am Hispanic. My parents are both from Mexico. So being able to be here and celebrate their culture and be able to yell 'Viva Mexico!' from the stage, that was so powerful to me," Will Sanchez said.

El Grito de Dolores is not only a day of culture and unit but also of education.

At the event 43 students throughout Kern were presented with scholarships…

"It feels amazing to have a community that supports young people and Latinos specifically," Carmen Benavidez said.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

