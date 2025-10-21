Kern County child death report: All 47 child deaths in 2024 deemed preventable

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The latest Child Death Review Report was front and center at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The 2024 Child Death Review Team report found 47 child deaths were investigated — all considered preventable.

The leading causes included accidental injuries, homicides, and suicides. The report shows motor vehicle crashes and drownings continue to be the deadliest threats to local children — with drownings up 200% from last year, and every case linked to a lack of supervision.

Officials say many of these deaths can be prevented through education, early intervention, and greater community awareness.

Chad Casto, the Public Health program manager says,

“Reducing child deaths really starts with early intervention and awareness. Having a Child Death Review Team that comes together monthly with experts from public health, law enforcement, education, and social services allows us to identify risks sooner and respond smarter.”

However, there is a positive note.

Jeff Flores, the 3rd District Supervisor says, “If we look at the last five years, the number of deaths has gone down in the county. This is welcome news, and we appreciate that. We want to continue that downward trend through better outreach and education.”

According to the report, no child fentanyl deaths were reported last year — and infant deaths linked to unsafe sleep dropped to their lowest level in five years.

There was also a 32% decrease in overall accidental deaths and a 23% reduction in motor vehicle deaths.

However, officials tell me even one child death is too many. Jennie Still, the children’s system of care administrator for behavioral health says, “We spend a lot of time looking at how we can be proactive with families and communities because prevention does work. There’s a lot of help in Kern County to support them.”

The county is calling for more community outreach on safe sleep practices, mental health support, and water safety.

The review aims not just to inform, but to spark policy changes that protect our most vulnerable.

