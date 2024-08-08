Kern County Child Support Services Ready-Set-Back-to-School event

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO — Kern County Child Support Services is preparing for their 15th annual ready set back to school health and wellness fair. @madivtv



500 lucky students will receive a surprise.

Student will get to pick up there school supplies.

Families of the students will also have resources available for them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It is back-to-school season and Kern County Child Support Services is celebrating its 15th year helping students get back in the groove. I'm Madi Vollmer your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This year they're giving away all the school essentials and more.

Director Elizabeth Chavez invites the families of the students to also receive these resources that the community has provided. Students from all grades can participate in this years health and wellness fair.

Chavez says, "We want to unveil our new mobile office, we want to give back to the community. We want to be able to get kids ready, and excited for school. Knowing that if they walk into the room with a new backpack that will make them feel like they are like everyone else!"

This years health and wellness fair will be at the Kern County museum on August 8th. Organizers say there is a special surprise for 500 lucky students. I'm Madi Vollmer your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

