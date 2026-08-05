Kern County child welfare assessment outlines key recommendations for improving child safety systems

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On July 28, the Kern County Board of Supervisors reviewed the findings of a child welfare services assessment as residents stepped up to the podium to share emotional and personal experiences with the child welfare system.

Speakers, including Nadine Escalante, described the experiences that continue to drive their advocacy.

"As an advocate, I've spoken to these families, I've talked to these children, and their voices need to be heard," Escalante said.

Escalante was one of several community members demanding accountability and change following the child welfare case review.

Former Kern County social worker Alicia Aleman said staffing and management shortages are nothing new, adding that she has "never met a Social Services Worker (SSW) with a caseload in the single digits."

Lori Clark, policy director with the Child and Adolescent Services Research Center at San Diego State University, presented the data to the board and highlighted the emotional pressure social workers face every day.

"It's so critically important for social workers that on a day-to-day basis they work and face secondary trauma — from what they see, from what they hear, and the nature of the work itself," Clark said.

After completing her assessment, Clark said Kern County already has some supports in place.

"Kern County has those supports, the reflective supervision, the ability to step away," Clark said.

Clark outlined key recommendations aimed at strengthening the system:

Expanding support for social workers to reduce burnout and help balance work and personal life.

Building a more structured and consistent process for how social workers engage with families throughout each case.

Strengthening caregiver matching for children in the system to improve placement stability, keep more children with family members, and increase long-term success.

As Kern County leaders review the child welfare services assessment, advocates say the work is far from over. Many continue to share their experiences, push for accountability, and call for changes they believe are needed to better protect children and support families moving forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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