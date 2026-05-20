Kern County civil rights attorney enters California Lieutenant Governor race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From the courtroom to the campaign spotlight, a Kern County civil rights attorney is now running for California lieutenant governor.

Oliver Ma says recent immigration enforcement shaped his decision to enter the race for statewide office.

“Last April we won an injunction protecting the entire Central Valley from further illegal immigration raids,” Ma said. “But, the Trump administration didn’t care, they kept the raids going and that really showed me that we cannot rely on the courts to protect our communities and instead California needs to step up.”

Ma says that experience marked a turning point — shaped by years working on the front lines as both an attorney and legal advocate.

Now he’s running for a state office that often flies under the radar — yet carries significant power.

As second-in-command to the governor, the lieutenant governor steps in if the state’s top leader cannot serve.

“I want to fight to protect immigrant families, I would chair the state commission on economic development where I want to fight to make housing affordable, and I would be on the UC Cal State Community College Board of Regents, that’s where I want to fight to make our public universities tuition free,” Ma said.

At 28 years old, Ma says the role offers a platform to shape California’s future.

He says in order to accomplish goals like more affordable housing, it starts with defunding ICE.

“We are giving $50,000 signing bonuses to ICE agents who are tearing our families apart instead of funding our teachers or nurses or social workers, we are spending billions of dollars of our taxpayer money,” Ma said.

But Ma acknowledges he is facing an uphill battle. Running for statewide office requires significant funding, and Ma says he is not accepting corporate donations because he wants to remain independent from outside pressure.

So far, Ma says his campaign has raised about $600,000, mostly through small donations.

The June 2 primary will determine which top two candidates advance to the November general election. If Ma advances and wins, he would become the youngest lieutenant governor since 1927.

For 23ABC News, I’m Ruby Rivera, your neighborhood reporter.

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