Kern County cooling centers open as August heat peaks — here's what residents need to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is entering one of the hottest months of the year, and for unhoused residents like Consuelo Rios, cooling centers are making a difference.

Rios visited a cooling center for the first time alongside her husband, saying that while the room isn't as cold as she would like, it helps beat the heat.

"Here is not really cold, but I come back tomorrow."

Rios and her husband have been unhoused for over two years after losing their rental home.

"I've rented my house for 15 years and the owner - they tell me - 'I need the house in two weeks'."

She says that between caring for her husband, searching for housing, and enduring the heat, she can only take so much.

The East Bakersfield Veteran Center is one of several locations providing cooling spaces across the county. Colleen Philly, the director of Kern County's Aging and Adult Services, said the network of centers is now fully active.

"This is the first round where the majority of the cooling centers are open."

Each center is open from 1 to 8 p.m., giving residents a safe place to escape the most dangerous hours of the day.

Philly also urged community members to look out for their neighbors.

"If a neighbor can go and knock on their elderly neighbor's door - just check on them - it's good ... if they're presenting confused or just off, that might be life-saving if you recognize that."

According to the National Institute of Illnesses, other ways to avoid heat-related illness include:

Asking to stay with a friend or relative

Drinking plenty of water

Wearing lightweight clothes

Heat-related issues can become risky quickly, but knowing your options and creating a plan before the heat hits can help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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