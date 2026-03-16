Kern County could break March heat record this week, doctor warns of heat illness risks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Temperatures in Kern County are expected to climb into the 90s this week, potentially approaching or breaking the March record high of 94 degrees, prompting a local doctor to urge residents to take heat illness seriously and prepare now.

While temperatures in the 90s are not unusual for Kern County, they are rare this early in the year.

Dr. Kanksha Peddi of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital said residents should familiarize themselves with the warning signs of heat-related illness.

"It's really important to know the signs of illness, not limited to and including heat exhaustion as well as heat strokes," Peddi said.

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body overheats, causing symptoms such as feeling hot, sweaty, dizzy, or nauseous.

"However, your body is still able to regulate its temperature," Peddi said.

Heat stroke is more severe and can occur when body temperature climbs above 103 degrees, and a person stops sweating. Symptoms can include confusion, dizziness, or feeling faint. Peddi said anyone experiencing those symptoms should not wait to seek help.

"I would not wait and try to cool your body or use any cooling methods; I would seek medical attention immediately," Peddi said.

Certain groups face a higher risk in extreme heat, including children, older adults, people who are pregnant or nursing, and those with conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease.

"Because these patients are often on water pills, so diuretics, which remove water. So they're often very dehydrated," Peddi said.

Staying hydrated is one of the most effective ways to prevent heat illness. Peddi recommends drinking about 8 ounces of water every hour rather than consuming large amounts at once. Other precautions include wearing hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen, and making sure home cooling systems are functioning properly.

Peddi also warned that children should never be left in a parked car, even for a brief errand.

"Be mindful of leaving your kids in the car, and take them with you wherever you're going," Peddi said.

Peddi said the best thing residents can do right now is to start drinking more water before the hottest temperatures arrive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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