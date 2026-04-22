Kern County cracks down on businesses selling Kratom and synthetic drugs under new umbrella ordinance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As new and emerging drugs like Kratom gain attention, Kern County is moving to crack down on businesses that sell them.

A county ordinance targeting synthetic drugs declares these products a public nuisance meaning county officials can take civil action, seize products, and even shut down businesses selling them.

Jeff Flores, 3rd district supervisor, says, “Anything that’s dangerous for human consumption, that has a psychoactive effect, this ordinance would cover that. There are so many new drugs out there, spice, bliss, bath salts, you name it. So instead of creating a new ordinance for every new drug, because they can change the compound, this one is kind of an umbrella ordinance that takes any new drug into consideration and makes it illegal to sell in the County of Kern.”

Supervisor Jeff Flores says the goal is to give the county a way to respond quickly—especially when new altered substances, such as Kratom, hit the market. For a first violation, businesses can face a 30-day suspension of county permits. A second violation could lead to license revocation.

“It’s like opioids and heavy addiction, and there are health effects, so we want to crack down on this and warn retailers, you cannot sell kratom in Kern County,” Flores said.

Physicians who work in detox say Kratom products can have similar side effects to drugs like methamphetamine, cocaine, and even fentanyl. Dr. Matab Singh is the Chief of Staff over at Good Samaritan Hospital, and he says, “Kratom is also called 7-hydroxy-oh, which is readily available in various liquor stores, convenience stores, smoke shops, and gas stations. It is available, and people are getting hooked on these drugs.”

Dr. Singh works at Good Samaritan Hospital, where patients come in for detox treatment. He says he’s seen an increase in Kratom product use and more people seeking help.

County leaders say the crackdown is expected to happen soon. They say notifications were sent out last month to businesses that sell these products, with enforcement expected by the end of April.

If you’ve seen Kratom or similar products being sold in your area, authorities urge you to report it.

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