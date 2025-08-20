Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kern County discusses ICE access to inmates at annual Truth Act community forum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Once a year, counties across California are required to host a Truth Act forum. On Tuesday, Kern County officials opened that conversation, sharing details on ICE's access to local jails and giving the public a chance to weigh in.

"We ask you to express your voice as a representative body of our community to pass resolutions saying enough. Our community deserves protection, do not come to Kern,” said Professor Gonzalo Santo.

Professor Gonzalo Santo wasn't the only one speaking out Tuesday morning.

Inside the board of supervisors meeting, community members also spoke up.

The Truth Act is a law designed to increase transparency and accountability in local law enforcement's interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It requires local law enforcement to provide written notification and hold public forums to discuss ICE's access to individuals in custody, ensuring individuals are informed of their rights and can participate in the process.

"ICE submitted 19 requests for notification of release. Of the notification requests received, two resulted in transfers to ICE from the Kern County Sheriff's Office jails,” according to KCSO.

Professor Santos says the topic is extremely sensitive right now, given the current high-profile ICE raids happening in Southern California and other parts of the country.

The ACLU was also in attendance, calling on the board to keep immigration enforcement separate from other criminal justice systems.

"The county can choose to do more, can choose to become a sanctuary county, and pass ordinances to really prioritize and invest in our immigrant communities,” said Rosa Lopez, Senior Policy Advocate and Organizer with the ACLU of Southern California.

The forum did not require the county board of supervisors to take any action. Rather, the purpose was to inform the board, and community of interactions between ICE and the Kern County sheriff's office.

Supervisors say forums like this are about more than numbers, they're a chance for the community to stay informed and have a voice in local law enforcement.

