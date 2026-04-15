Kern County District 3 Supervisor Race draws incumbent Jeff Flores, challenger Johnny Olaguez ahead of primary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the primary election approaching, voters are preparing to weigh their options in the race for District 3 on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

Two candidates are running for the seat: incumbent Jeff Flores and challenger Johnny Olaguez. The district covers central and west Bakersfield, including areas along the Stockdale Highway corridor and surrounding residential and commercial neighborhoods in northwest parts of the city.

Flores, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2022, is seeking re-election. A longtime Kern County resident, he previously served three terms on the Kern High School District Board of Trustees.

Flores said he is proud of his work on economic development and efforts to protect local oil industry jobs.

“I’m very proud of our work on economic development, fighting against Sacramento, protecting our Kern County oil industry jobs and services,” Flores said.

If re-elected, Flores said his priorities include supporting local businesses, improving infrastructure, strengthening public safety and advocating for the district at the state level. He also emphasized continued investment in neighborhood and park improvements.

“In addition to countywide academic development projects, I’m also focused on local projects that are specifically in District 3, improving our neighborhoods, improving our parks,” he said.

Olaguez, a truck driver, is entering the race with a focus on community investment and economic opportunity. Among his proposals is the creation of a business incubator in Oildale aimed at helping small businesses launch and grow.

“You have a bunch of businesses closing down — my solution to that would be why don’t, instead of taking some of this money that we are spending, help jumpstart some of these communities,” Olaguez said.

Olaguez said his campaign centers on business development, public safety, infrastructure, education and addressing homelessness.

“I’m not the only one with kids, I’m not the only one trying to raise a family,” he said. “I think it’s important that we all have access to the resources for a safe and clean community.”

Early voting for the June 2 primary begins May 4.

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