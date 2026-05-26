Kern County down-ballot races on the June 2 primary ballot to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The June 2 primary ballot includes more than the governor's race, congressional seats, state assembly, and local representatives. Kern County voters will also decide several down-ballot races that have an impact on shaping local policy, governance, education, and community life.

County Superintendent of Schools

The county superintendent of schools is a role that can influence public education at the local level. John Mendiburu, who has served as county superintendent since 2023, is running unopposed.

Auditor-Controller-County Clerk

The auditor-controller-county clerk oversees county finances and public records, making it a position with critical financial oversight for the county.

Incumbent Aimee Espinoza, who has served since 2023, is seeking re-election. In her candidate statement, Espinoza said:

"This position requires a high level of experience and a firm grasp of governmental accounting and fiscal responsibility, which I have gained in my 20 years of service in both the Auditor-Controller-County Clerk's Office as well as the County Administrative Office."

Challenging Espinoza is Carlton Lennon, a financial advisor currently serving as vice chairman for the City of Delano Pension Committee. In his candidate statement, Lennon said he has handled over $100 million between investment and commercial banks.

Treasurer-Tax Collector

The treasurer-tax collector plays a role in managing how the county collects taxes and manages public funds. Chase Nunneley, the current assistant treasurer-tax collector who has served in that role for the last 11 years, is running unopposed.

Assessor-Recorder

The assessor-recorder directly affects property valuations and tax assessments for residents and businesses. Current Assessor-Recorder Laura Avila is running unopposed.

Superior Court Judgeships

Several judgeships are also on the ballot. Samantha Georgino Allen is running for Superior Court Office 31, and Murray Robertson is running for Office 35.

Kenneth C. Twisselman II is running for re-election for Superior Court Office 37, with Deputy District Attorney Brandon Stallings running against him.

While these races may not be as commonly known, and some are even run unopposed, they are still positions that play a role in day-to-day and community life.

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