Kern County Election's receiving upgrades

Auditor Controller and Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza gave us an update on the $2.7 million that were allocated to the elections department to help improve security and election integrity.

Espinoza said with all the scrutiny from the public on election integrity, they’ve put nearly half of those funds on security enhancements.

Auditor Controller and Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza gave us an update on the $2.7 million that were allocated to the elections department to help improve security and election integrity.

Espinoza said with all the scrutiny from the public on election integrity, they’ve put nearly half of those funds on security enhancements.

One of the highest costing item on the list of investments was the addition of a second sorter for mail-in ballots, a topic that has drawn criticism in the past when it comes to election security. The new sorter costing $528,000. Espinoza said the new sorter, however, will increase efficiency among their division.

She also said through research and collaborating with other counties, they’ve been able to reduce the number of steps for the vote by mail process from nine steps to five, including a third pass of every vote by mail ballot through a sorter which could take up to 8 hours.

Espinoza said while the removal of these additional steps will help streamline their processes, they do not impact the integrity of the election.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

