Kern County Fair: Day Two The Dairy Goat Show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair Dairy Goat Show was an success, bringing out community members even in the rain. This year grand champions are brothers Nathan and Matthew Pacheco.

Day Two of the Kern County Fair started off cloudy with a chance of rain, but the goats didn't let it stop their shine. Even with the rain community members came out to support the Dairy Goat Show.

Thursday was the last day for the Dairy Goat Show and the participants came out with a bahhhhh.

Matthew Pacheco Dairy Goats Grand Champion said "She won best in her class and overall. The judges judged her on how well she is built, and her muscles. There was a lot of people out today, I haven't see this much in a while but having the crowd makes everything better."

Matthew tells me he gained the love for goats after his big brother Nathan gave it a try and now he is an advocate for others to work with animals.

Nathan Pacheco Reserve Grand Champion said "I actually met somebody who offered me training and lessons and that was really helpful. Those were incredible, it helped us both learn about the breed and how to raise and train dairy goats. Those lessons are what helped us get into the fair."

"You gotta see it all the way through it's a great place to be. Great community and great people its something not everyone enjoys but once you like it you have a great time." said Matthew

Organizers encourage community members to visit all the attractions and to be prepared for the weather.

Chelsea Roberts Facility Marketing Specialist for The Kern County Fair said "Most of our things will still be scheduled as normal we have all of our free attractions and acts those will still go on. The carnival will be as open as they can be depending on the weather. They plan on keeping everything safe, depending on how things go and how wet it gets we will play it by ear."

Organizers tell me the fair will remain open rain or shine!

