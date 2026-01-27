Kern County Fair reinstates prize money after FFA families speak out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Families involved in FFA who showed livestock at the Kern County Fair will receive their prize money after the fair's board of directors reversed a decision that had disqualified five grand champions and reserve grand champions following failed drug tests.

The reversal came during a heated Kern County Fair Board of Directors meeting Monday night, where community members raised serious concerns about the drug testing process and its handling.

"How this fair handles this moment will not only shape Joseph's future, but the integrity of this board and the decisions that move forward from you," one speaker said.

Multiple families questioned the collection and handling of urine samples, claiming the process was conducted carelessly and may have led to cross-contamination between different animal species. They also expressed frustration over the lack of documentation and protocols provided when they requested information about the testing procedures.

"As families request documentation, protocols, or guidelines for drug testing, none were provided. That is deeply concerning, given the serious consequences tied to these results," another speaker said.

A retired Kern County Sheriff's deputy compared the sample collection process to law enforcement evidence handling standards.

"If evidence cannot be clearly accounted for, who collected it, handled it, where it was stored, and how it was secured, evidence is excluded and cannot be used," the former deputy said.

Families reported discrepancies in how samples were collected. While paperwork indicated a veterinarian collected the samples, families claim they witnessed fair officials collecting them in non-secure locations, which they believe led to contamination and positive test results for unregulated drugs.

The positive tests showed the presence of substances that are legal for some animals but not others.

"It's found in this supplement called paylean which is usually used for pigs. And so why would a lamb person use a pig supplement for their lamb?" said Farah Fuller.

Fuller had been awarded reserve grand champion for her lamb before being notified she would not receive nearly $10,000 in prize money due to the disqualification. That money will now be reinstated, but the experience left her questioning her future participation.

"I have lost my drive to continue to show for the Kern County fair or anything really," Fuller said.

Board members did not provide a statement, but a fair official said they strive to work with the community and adjust rules and procedures as needed each year.

A community member at the meeting believes the board reversed course after realizing the lack of information they had regarding how the drug tests were conducted. The board informed families that they will receive their prize money within the week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

