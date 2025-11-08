Kern County Families Still Without Full CalFresh Benefits Amid Ongoing Government Shutdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Families in Kern County continue to struggle to put food on the table — and the evidence is clear on California Avenue, where thousands lined up early this morning to make sure their families get something to eat.

Stay Focused Ministries, a nonprofit that has served communities across California and nationwide for more than 35 years, is seeing record turnout at its Bakersfield food distribution site.

Volunteers spent the morning managing lines that wrapped around the block a visible consequence of the ongoing government shutdown and delays in federal food assistance programs.

“Not getting enough food to eat because I run out,” said Linda Perkins, who has been on disability since 1984. “That’s why I come to these giveaways.”

Perkins says she depends on CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP benefits, to get by.

But her payments haven’t arrived, and standing in the long lines is difficult because of her disability.

“They’ve shut down all these places because there’s not enough food to give people anymore,” she said. “Catholic Charities are limited, these people are limited — and I’m so blessed that they’re still here.”

Manuel Carrizalez, founder of Stay Focused Ministries, says the organization is doing everything it can to meet the growing demand.

Beyond feeding families, he says, the effort helps keep neighborhoods safe by preventing the ripple effects of hunger.

“When you have a hungry kid, you’ve got an angry kid,” Carrizalez said. “And when you have anger, things happen in the neighborhood — that just comes with the territory.

We’re able to fill bellies today, but what about tomorrow?”For Chanel Brown, a single mother of two, the return of her CalFresh benefits has brought only partial relief.

“Not having enough to make it to the end of the month — I mean really, everyone’s struggling right now because the prices of everything have gone up,” Brown said.

Others, like Mainor Reyes, say any bit of help makes a difference.

“I took this little walk to the welfare office to get me a free box so I can take care of my family with a little bit of food,” Reyes said.

As SNAP benefits slowly return, many families across Kern County say local food banks are their only lifeline.

23ABC will continue to provide updates and community resources for residents affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

