Kern County Family Justice Center to host domestic violence awareness event

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The event on October 22 will provide safety planning workshops and resources for those experiencing domestic violence.



October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Kern County Family Justice Center (KCFJC) is hosting an event on October 22 to spread awareness and provide resources.

The event will focus on safety planning workshops for those experiencing domestic violence.

Registration for the event is available online at kcfjc.org.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Kern County Family Justice Center is having an event to spread awareness on the issue, including coming up with a plan if you ever find yourself in a domestic violence situation.

Domestic violence is interpersonal violence that can be with a partner or family members. It can include physical, emotional, sexual, or even financial abuse.

Kayla Pinkston, The Kern County Family Justice Center Program Coordinator, says "It's important because domestic violence affects our community greatly."

The Kern County Family Justice Center is holding an informational event to educate the community and to reach out to those who may currently be experiencing domestic violence. This event is focusing on safety planning workshops and providing attendees with resources.

"Where people can learn the importance of having a safety plan, what they should do in a time of an emergency, where they can go if they need to flee a relationship." Kayla Pinkston said.

Last year, KCFJC says they assisted over 1300 victims. The Kern County Sheriff's Office says from September 2023 to September 2024, there have been 861 reported spousal abuse charges and a total of 165 reported violation of domestic violence restraining orders.

Kayla Pinkston says, that it is important to always have a plan in place. "If you are a victim who is experiencing domestic violence, we want you to know that you can come to our center for services." she said.

Organizers say space is limited, but you can register online at KCFJC.ORG. The domestic violence informational event will be on October 22, starting at 9 AM, at 1300 18th Street.

The Kern County Family Justice Center Website

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

