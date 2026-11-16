Kern County family shares how adoption completed their family of six

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For Morgan and Curtis Kniffen, adoption has brought two more children into their home and added a new chapter to their family's story.

As part of National Adoption Month, the Kern County family is sharing its journey, hoping to encourage others to consider fostering or adoption.

The Kniffens have four children: biological siblings Calli and Liam, and adopted siblings Briar and Oliver.

Curtis Kniffen describes the children as having “big giant hearts in little tiny bodies.”

For Oliver, having siblings means having someone to play football with and share a room with. Briar said she's happy to have a sister and brothers.

Morgan and Curtis both knew they wanted to adopt long before becoming parents. Morgan grew up with an adopted sister, and her aunt spent her career working in social services.

“So it was already preprogrammed in me,” Morgan said.

The couple's adoption journey began in 2019, when they welcomed Briar into their home at just four weeks old. Her adoption was finalized in October 2020.

In March 2020, the family welcomed Oliver, a safe surrender baby who was just one day old when they brought him home. His adoption was finalized in early 2021.

The arrivals changed the lives of the entire family. Calli said she now has a younger sister she loves, while Liam enjoys having another sibling to play video games and watch football with.

Oliver's arrival also inspired the Kniffens to become advocates for safe surrender awareness. The family began sharing their experience and joined the Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition of Kern County.

Morgan said she was surprised by how many people were unfamiliar with the program.

“That's where we thought it was important to start spreading that awareness because every baby can be saved,” she said.

Back at home, the Kniffens say it's the everyday moments and the relationships between the children that mean the most.

Curtis said both adopted children felt like they belonged from the beginning.

“They have brought just a ridiculous amount of joy to our family,” he said.

The family hopes sharing their experience will encourage others who may be considering fostering or adoption to learn more about the process and the options available through Kern County.

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