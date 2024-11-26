Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts graduation for energy and ag academy

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrated the graduation from their Energy and Ag Academy, providing them with valuable networking opportunities and career pathways in the Central Valley.



Over 47 local students from high schools, Taft College, CSUB, and CSU Fresno completed the annual Energy and Agriculture Academy.

The program provides students with valuable networking opportunities and direct connections to industry professionals in the energy and agriculture sectors.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce emphasizes their commitment to developing local leaders who will fuel the growth of the Central Valley.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and their business education foundation held their graduation for their energy and ag academy student cohort.

Over 47 local students from high schools, b-c, Taft college, CSUB and CSU Fresno graduated interested in the energy and agriculture sectors from the annual educational program.

The academy allows students to connect with local professionals and to have career opportunities in the Central Valley.

Jose Cacares is one of the students who completed the program and he says," As mentioned earlier during this graduation they mention like it's a once in a lifetime opportunity you get to meet a CEO in person presidents or vice presidents you can talk to them one on one more in depth you could say and network you could say its a great way to network."

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce say they want to continue to feed a fuel our county by creating leaders and serve their community.

