Kern County Homicides Drop to Lowest Level in Nearly a Decade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Victims of Violent Crime Memorial is a tribute to more than 4,400 lives lost by homicides in Kern County. A newly released report reveals this year’s homicide rate is at its lowest point in nearly a decade — yet community leaders warn the fight is far from over.

“The thing was, no one ever came to our neighborhood no one ever said ‘you were never made to be a gang member, you were never made to be a drug addict,” said Manuel Carrizalez, founder of Stay Focused Ministries.

Manuel Carrizalez grew up surrounded by violence — experiences he says pushed him down the wrong path early in life.

For the past 35 years, he’s worked to prevent that same cycle through his nonprofit, Stay Focused Ministries.

“We have, we’ll just say wrap around services,” said Carrizalez. “First really we do neighborhood outreaches, poverty stricken, homeless, those who are really in the streets.”

And the work they’re doing shows.

A report from the District Attorney’s Office shows Kern County recorded 76 homicides in 2025 — a 7.3% drop from last year and a 41.5% decrease from the 2020 and 2021 highs at 130 total homicides.

Gang-related killings also fell — down to seven cases last year, compared to 15 in 2024 and 26 in 2023.

Community member Harmanjit Singh says he’s happy to hear the decrease but has ideas on how kern can improve.

“Since I’m not a professional, all I can think of is education, if they can educate more people, it’ll help the numbers go down more,” said Singh.

Carrizalez says consistency is key — especially building trust in the community. For volunteer Ralph Soto, that support changed his life.

“This was a blessing for me here at Stay focused. What they do here are things that I would’ve never thought that I would be doing myself,” said Soto.

However, the report highlights an area of concern. Domestic-violence-related homicides increased slightly, with six cases in 2025, compared to four in each of the previous two years.

Officials are urging anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help through the Kern County Family Justice Center, which offers free services and resources for victims.

Carrizalez says although there’s still more to do, it’s not solely the responsibility of local organizations- but the people as well. Looking out for neighborhors and bringing the resources to them.

