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Kern County kids read to shelter animals in 'Tales for Tails' summer program

Kern County Animal Services and the Kern County Library partnered on a program letting children read to shelter animals.
Kern County kids read to shelter animals in 'Tales for Tails' summer program
Kern County kids read to shelter animals in 'Tales for Tails' summer program
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services and the Kern County Library teamed up on a special project that allows children to read their favorite books to animals at the shelter.

8th grader Sarah Marty was among the many children who gathered at Kern County Animal Services to take part in the "Tales for Tails" summer reading program. It was her first time reading to animals at the shelter.

Marty said she was thrilled to see so many people come out to support the animals.

"It's really amazing to see kids and adults of all ages work together to brighten up these dogs and brighten up these canines and felines' days while they're still here at the shelter waiting to find a heart."

Berkeley Hanley, the Community Engagement Coordinator at the shelter, said they typically welcome between 25 and 40 volunteers.

"It's really a win-win for everybody. The kids get to work on their reading skills. The dogs get the enrichment of having a person in front of them."

Hanley said the program's impact on the dogs surprised even her.

"I will say, I've been knew this program for a few years. I knew the kids were going to love it. It obviously makes sense. But you would be really surprised by how much the dogs love it. They'll just sit there and watch the kids. They're in Rapture; they love it so much."

Cameron Hinojosa chose a book about bugs to read to one of the dogs.

"They must have seen many bugs that scared them. So, I chose this book to show them. It's not scary. It's not scary to see any bugs. They' most of them the bugs are calm."

Hinojosa said she remains hopeful the animals will soon find loving forever homes.

"And they're all great pets. And I know all these lovely cats and dogs will find a home one day."

The shelter is also working on other reading programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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