Kern County landfills to increase fees for non-residential waste starting July 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works announces 3.23% fee increase for non-residential waste disposal at all county landfills starting July 1, while residential waste disposal remains free.

Kern County Public Works has announced new gate fees at all county landfills and transfer stations that will take effect July 1.

The 3.23% increase will apply to non-residential waste disposal, including items from construction and demolition, tires, treated wood waste, animals, travel trailers, and boats.

"The adjustment is necessary to allow us to accommodate the rising facility operation and maintenance expenses, as well as increase staff wages," Alicia A. Gutierrez, public information officer for Kern County Public Works, said.

According to Gutierrez, the annual increase is based on the consumer price index of the prior fiscal year.

Residents disposing of ordinary household waste won't be affected by the change.

"There will continue to be no charge at Kern County landfills and transfer stations for any ordinary residential waste that is self-hauled," Gutierrez said.

Residential waste that remains free to dispose of includes household appliances and furniture.

