Kern County looks at hotel tax increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County supervisors are exploring whether to raise the county's hotel tax for the first time in more than two decades, after hearing data showing their current rate is well below state and regional averages.

On Tuesday, supervisors reviewed a report comparing Kern County's transient occupancy tax, commonly called a hotel tax, to rates across California. The tax is paid by people staying in hotels, motels and short-term rentals for less than 30 days.

County staff told supervisors that more than 90% of the tax is paid by visitors who do not live in Kern County. The county's current rate of 6% has remained unchanged since 2002.

The data showed Kern County's rate falls well below averages across California, the San Joaquin Valley, and even most cities within Kern County itself.

"Looking at this chart, I mean, we are willfully under-rated compared to all of our sister cities," District 2 Supervisor Chris Parlier said.

For comparison, the city of Bakersfield charges a 12% hotel tax — double the county rate — and collected more than $12 million last fiscal year. Kern County collected just under $4 million.

Staff said there's a direct correlation between the tax rate and revenue, meaning a higher rate could bring in significantly more money.

"This would benefit the citizens of Kern County, would benefit services. It is directed at those who visit us, and we're at the bottom of the barrel, and there are times that we don't want to be at the bottom of the barrel," District 3 Supervisor Jeff Flores said.

Supervisors noted that past attempts to increase the tax failed because voters believed it was a tax on the homeless population, but they want to clarify that is not the case.

Any increase would require voter approval. Some residents have already expressed concerns about the potential impact on tourism.

"The ramifications that're gonna happen with folks that might come here to spend some money," Kern County resident Charles Shinn said.

Another resident spoke in favor of the increase.

"It seems to me that it benefits the community, it doesn't tax the community, although there will be some ripple effect, I'm sure, but that will be minimal," Kern County resident Samuel Hardman said.

Supervisors voted unanimously to have staff investigate further, including polling voters and hearing from the tourism industry and business community.

Supervisors could introduce an ordinance as early as June, which would put the question before voters in the November 2026 election.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

