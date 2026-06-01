Kern County man uses cash giveaways and social media to build community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, May 21, about 50 people lined up at the Bluffs in Bakersfield, each hoping to walk away with a cash prize.

Inside a lock box sat $200. The crowd was given a hint about the four-number code — but not the order. Every person got 2 chances to guess.

The man running the giveaway creates content on a social media page called "Built Wasco." He wants to keep his identity private so the focus stays on the community, not himself.

"It all started as an act of kindness," he said.

He started earlier this year with a small gift hidden somewhere in Wasco.

"I'm going to get 10 dollars, just leave it somewhere, maybe it will make someone's day, you know? Make someone smile," he said.

That idea took off. Now, more than 10,000 people follow his Facebook page, waiting to see where the next money drop will happen. Using money from his videos, his T-shirt business — Flores Apparel — and even his own paycheck, he says he's given away about $1,000 so far.

The man behind Built Wasco says there's a personal reason he continues doing this.

"The most common question is just, 'why? Like why do you do it?' Back in the day, I had cancer in 2018, so I was like, 'you know what… I made it, I survived, I just want to give back to the community,'" he said.

For many who show up, it's about more than just the money.

"I get messages saying, 'hey, thank you for getting my husband off the couch, the kids love it'. Most of the time, they give the money to their kids," he said.

Joell Smith, a previous winner of the giveaway, says the events bring people together.

"You see it bringing a lot of people together. Everybody is brainstorming together, and as a community, we all talk to each other and see what the code might be," Smith said.

The Built Wasco founder says as his following continues to grow, so will the giveaways.

Those who want to support the Built Wasco mission can do so through Flores Apparel or by reaching out through his social media page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

