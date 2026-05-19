Kern County mosquito season outlook: What residents need to know this summer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County mosquito and vector control districts held a press conference to raise awareness about mosquitoes and the health risks they pose as summer approaches.

Terry Knight, Public Information Officer for the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District, says limited water from the winter and spring means the outlook for one common mosquito species is no worse than average.

"The Culex mosquito, quite commonly are responsible for West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis. Those mosquitoes, I believe, will be very similar to last year," Knight said.

For the other variety — the Aedes aegypti, commonly known as ankle biters — Knight says the outcome depends on residents.

"The one thing everybody wants to know, the ankle biters, the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, what are they going to be like this year? I can only answer that one way. It's up to you. It's up to every homeowner, every renter to do their part weekly," Knight said.

Knight says ankle-biting mosquitoes breed in even the smallest amounts of standing water, including in potted plants and kids' toys, as well as in pools that are not being maintained.

"They are going to continue to be a problem, but I say this every year; they're the easiest mosquitoes to control if we all do our part," Knight said.

Mosquito-borne illnesses are also a concern. Kimberly Hernandez with Kern County Public Health says West Nile virus was first detected in the area more than 20 years ago. About 600 cases have been recorded over that span.

"While the overall risk of severe disease is low, West Nile continues to be a risk in our community. There is currently no vaccine available to prevent West Nile virus infection, and there are no specific medications to treat it. This makes prevention our most powerful tool," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says taking precautions — such as using bug spray and clearing out standing water around your home — can help prevent mosquito bites that could transmit the disease.

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