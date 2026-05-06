Kern County nonprofits rally community support during Give Big Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nonprofits from across Kern County are coming together, all with one message. “I’m in Give Big Kern because it’s an awesome organization. it helps nonprofits get the word out, it helps investors, sponsors, and donors actually look and see what each nonprofit does, and i can really put my money behind what they’re doing because it’s something i believe in,” said Odessa Perkins, CEO & founder of Empowerment.

For many organizations, it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year. “This is our 6th year, and it has turned into our most important fundraiser. Our name, Kern Community Tennis Association, includes tennis, but really, what we’re doing is so much more than that. And Give Big Kern has been a really good opportunity for us to get our message out beyond just the tennis community,” said Jerry Matthews, president, Kern Community Tennis Association board of directors.

For some, community support is what keeps their programs alive. “This organization is 100% locally funded through grants, donations, and sponsorships, and we can’t do our programs without the support of the community,” said Jessica Mathews, board treasurer, League of Dreams.

Others say the impact goes far beyond just one day. “Give Big Kern is one of our main days of giving, so obviously it’s a day that supports all nonprofits in Kern County, and for us specifically it’s money that goes toward serving all of these youth and families in our program,” said Allison McClain & Jenn Young, with Bakersfield Angels.

For many, it’s also a chance to discover new causes.

“It is wonderful to see all the neat things that are going on in Kern County. As I look at everyone’s signs i go, oh my gosh, I need to look that up. It’s wonderful that we are such a good nonprofit volunteer community,” Regina Pryor, president, public safety professional retreat said.

With dozens of organizations participating, leaders say every donation counts. “Our involvement with Give Big Kern has exposed me and a lot of other members to so many great organizations in the community. so if not us, 147 other organizations deserve your consideration,” said Jerry Matthews.

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