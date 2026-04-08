Kern County officials react as president announces two-week ceasefire with Iran over Strait of Hormuz

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran late Tuesday afternoon, pausing planned military action in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his social media platform, the president said Pakistani officials requested he hold off on sending destructive force to Iran. He agreed to suspend the bombing and attack for two weeks, subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

A statement from Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister announcing the same came shortly after the president’s announcement.

According to the president’s post, the administration received a 10-point plan from Iran and believes it is a starting point to negotiate. The two-week ceasefire will allow the two sides to hammer out the details.

Elected officials in Kern County shared their reactions to the developments.

Congressman David Valadao spoke before the announcement, stating he has not agreed with the president in totality on this issue but was hopeful the Pakistani intervention would come to fruition.

"I think the first choice will always be peace, if there’s an opportunity for a cease fire that needs to be the approach and should always be our first choice if that’s on the table," said Valadao. "The fact that another country in that region is trying to be helpful is a positive sign for us, and hopefully they're able to accomplish that without, again, more damage and more casualties."

Congressman Vince Fong spoke about an hour after the announcement of the ceasefire, saying officials will have to wait and see how the negotiations progress.

"Our goal, as stated before, is to ensure that Iran can no longer be a force for instability, that they can no longer ever have a nuclear weapon. That has been a bipartisan objective of America for years, for decades, and so as we proceed in the next few weeks, we're gonna see how the ceasefire progresses. We need to make sure the Strait [of Hormuz] is open so that the world economy can function and have some stability," said Fong.

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