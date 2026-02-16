Kern County officials work to shut down unpermitted Casa Loma swap meet after resident complaints

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For several months, hundreds of vendors have gathered at the intersection of Casa Loma Drive and Cottonwood Road. Now county and city officials along with law enforcement are working to remove all vendors from the area.

"A young gentleman passed by and told us that most likely in eight days we won't be allowed to sale here anymore and we'll get fine," said Luz, who has been selling items at the Casa Loma swap meet for a year.

I found Luz on Sundays at the unpermitted market, where she expressed concerns about the potential shutdown.

"My worry is where are we going to go? Where are we going to sell our products?" Luz said.

Priscilla Sanchez is the district director for Supervisor Leticia Perez and says that for about two years, residents who live near the unpermitted swap meet have continued to call their office to express frustration.

"Saturday to Sunday, they're there. And when they're there, they are blocking their driveways, they're blocking the roads They're leaving trash. They're leaving waste. I don't know if you know, but there's a delta, like a canal kind of behind it. And so that canal is getting filled with trash and human waste on top of trash. The constituents feel that they have not had peace in about almost two years from this illegal swap meat that continues to grow and grow," Sanchez said.

Last year in October, the county and the Kern County Fairground worked together to help the vendors.

"I said, you know, guys, can you give us give them some breaks, give them some deals to kind of get that. So I did a little bit of that, but of course, once the vouchers run out and the free stuff ran out, out, they immediately came back to that area," Sanchez said.

Luz says she doesn't make much money on Sundays and some vendors probably won't be able to afford paying rent somewhere else.

"I imagine we're like 200 people out here who are selling things. I sell $20, $30 where am I going to get money to pay rent--- that's why people don't want to leave this area," Luz said.

Sanchez says they understand vendors are trying to make a living but they also need to follow the rules.

"And I go one by one, and I just tell them, you know, look, we understand that you're trying to make a living, we understand that, but you just can't do that here. And, you know, I have a paper that I give them that basically explains what the rules are, why they can't be there, the ordinances, et cetera, et cetera," Sanchez said.

Although it's an unpermitted swap meet, Sanchez was surprised to discover what's happening behind the scenes.

"There was one vendor that we went up to. and the vendender advised us. She goes, 'Well, if I leave today, 'cause you're telling me that I have to leave, how am I going to get my money back?' And then I said, 'Well, I don't understand that question.' And she goes, ' yeah, there's somebody that charges us to be here.' And it just, it just blew my mind," Sanchez said.

On March 14, the county, city of Bakersfield and other partners will host an event at Belle Terrace Park. At the event, vendors will receive help on how to apply for specific permits.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

