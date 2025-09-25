Kern County ordinance targets catalytic converter thefts, recyclers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County supervisors have approved a new ordinance aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter thefts, making it illegal to possess a detached converter without proof of ownership.

The ordinance, passed in July, expands accountability beyond thieves to include recycling centers that accept stolen converters. County officials said the change ensures recyclers can now be held responsible for receiving stolen property.

“What this did is not only on the end of you’re in possession of a catalytic converter as a thief, you’re going to be held accountable, but those recycle centers where the thieves would take those products to and try and unload them, they’re going to be culpable now too,” said 2nd District Supervisor Chris Parlier.

Parlier has been a proponent of increasing penalties and was supportive changing the ordinance when it passed.

Under the new rules, first-time offenders face a $1,000 fine, while repeat offenders could be fined up to $5,000. The measure also requires valid documentation of ownership for anyone outside of a core recycler.

“If you can’t sell the product here in Kern, you know it’s stolen product,” the official said. “That’s a problem for them. And I think that’s one of the biggest things that will prevent catalytic converter thefts.”

Law enforcement data shows thefts have continued but appear to be trending downward since the ordinance was adopted. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported 16 thefts this year as of July, with incidents leveling off after the ordinance passed. Bakersfield police reported 25 thefts, with the highest numbers in June and July.

In comparison, KCSO documented 42 thefts in 2024, while Bakersfield police reported 38 thefts in 2023.

“It has been a real benefit for the county,” the official said. “And I think it’s going to get even better as more information gets out to the recyclers and to the thieves, too, that it’s going to be harder to unload those.”

