Kern County organizations spread Christmas joy with toy giveaways for families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With Christmas just around the corner, different organizations in Kern County held events to hand out toys to families. I talked with volunteers about why it's important for them to give back to the community.

Upside Academy Inc. hosted its 12th annual Christmas in the Neighborhood event with a drive-through "Charlie Brown Christmas" theme this year. Advisor Katie E. Johnson says that as a non-profit, they're always looking for great deals to make this event possible.

"Shop all year round to get the best deals and the best kids best gifts for each kid. So it's a year long process that we continue to do. So, like, right after today, we're going to be shopping for the next one," Johnson said.

Johnson says volunteers started showing up at 6 in the morning to set things up. For her, giving back to others is something she enjoys doing.

"So I always make sure to give it back to it. There's so many people in need, especially now these days. So it's always important to not to think about ourselves for this holiday time, but to think about others and just to give back to our community," Johnson said.

Once families were done with the Christmas-themed drive-thru, they were given toys and food. This year, volunteers handed out 2,000 toys and 400 food boxes.

Vianey Herrera says her family used to come to the Christmas in the Neighborhood event.

"It actually helped out with just knowing the fact that we're not we're not alone and we have a community that could gather up and you know help us out," Herrera said.

Now she's on the other side helping out families in need and understands what these families are going through.

"It's just a warm feeling to make a smile or a cry in a someone's face," Herrera said.

Stay Focused Ministries, a local nonprofit in Bakersfield, also hosted a toy giveaway. About 500 families showed up. Tiffany Morgan went with her family and says going to the toy giveaway means a lot to her family.

"It makes my heart melt, you know, because even at this time, we're going through a hardship. To know that I can come to an event to get help, it's just really a blessing for me and my children," Morgan said.

Organizers say they understand that there's a need in the community, which is why they offer different services.

"The need is so high, you know? We know it's just this is one event that we kind of planned for, but we don't want it to finish here. You know, we're connecting with the families, we're offering them support and help in different areas," an organizer said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

