Kern County passes two bills to refurbish a couple historic parks in the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter...

The city is moving forward with some improvements to a couple of parks that have seen a lot of history. Sam Lynn Park is getting a brand-new parking lot, and Stramler Park will have a new picnic area.

The parking lot at Sam Lynn is first on the list... at a cost of 780,000 dollars. Officials say the existing parking lot will be demolished... then repaved... including new striping, so the lines are visible.

Lauren Kizziar says "The parking lot is going to be great as you are out here a lot of it is dirt. You can't see the paint lines anymore. Getting some more structure out here in the parking lot is going to be more helpful and will help with security."

The ballpark has been home to many fans over the years... from the Bakersfield Dodgers... to the Blaze.... and now, the new parking lot will attract more fans to come out and support the Train Robbers.

One of the robbers Cameron Isbell speaks on the support of their fans "All the support and love we get from the fans means a lot to us especially coming from all over the world different places."

"This stadium has a lot of historic value with the players that had been here before us, and this is the first stadium my dad ever took me to a baseball game to as a 5- or 6-year-old kid being able to be in the stands and catching foul balls and getting autographs from players." said Luke Eskew

The ballpark itself will receive renovations later in the year.

For now, the parking lot is the first phase of the project.

Stramler Park is getting a whole new renovation, scheduled to be done next spring. That project will cost 850,000 and will bring a whole new look to this event space.

A representative of the county Geoffrey Hill says " They plan on providing shade canopies for this park for all the picnic areas you see behind me. It will include a concrete half court, which can be used for basketball court. The court will also be striped for pickle ball.

Both the Sam Lynn parking lot, and the renovation to Stramler, will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Organizers tell me that improvements to Sam Lynn Park will be finished in September and the upgrades to Stramler Park will be finished in May.For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

