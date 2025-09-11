Kern County Politicians react to death of Charlie Kirk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Charlie Kirk, a popular face in the youth conservative movement was shot and killed at a rally in Orem, Urah on Wednesday. Kirk's death comes just months before he was scheduled to make an appearance at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield.

Kirk, a Co-Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was at a stop on the non-profit's American Comeback Tour when he was shot.

Kirk was slated to join Megan Kelly and other conservative figures at a event here in Bakersfield in November. According to staff with Dignity health Arena, no immediate changes have been made to that date.

An outpouring of support for Kirk has been shared online by republican and democratic leaders in Kern County.

Congressman Vince Fong saying on X in part:

"This is a dark day, as we mourn the loss of someone who achieved so much at such a young age. Charlie Kirk was assassinated while seeking to engage in open debate and discussion with those who both agreed and disagreed with him. There is no place for political violence in our society."

Congressman David Valadao saying on X:

"I'm saddened to see the news that Charlie Kirk has passed away. Free speech is the bedrock of democracy, and it's critical we stand united against this horrific act of political violence. Terra and I are praying for his wife, Erika, and their two young children."

And at the county level, District Supervisor Leticia Perez saying she believes that Kirk would have had a warm welcome in Kern County, criticizing the actions of the shooter and offering her thoughts and prayers to Kirk's family.

"Charlie Kirk was a father, a husband, it is truly the most horrific thing I've seen in my lifetime. And my heart is broken. I'm devastated that there are human beings in this country that think it is okay to do this to other Americans. My heart is broken. We send our condolences, our love, our hearts, our prayers to his beautiful family, and we, you know, hope them to have comfort and be surrounded by love and community as they enter this very dark chapter."

President Donald Trump issuing a proclamation Wednesday, ordering all American flags at the White House and other government entities fly at half staff in honor of Charlie Kirk until sunset on Sept. 14.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

