Kern County Prepares for Election Day: Testing the future of voting

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Kern County Elections Department conducts an audit on ICX ballot scanners to ensure vote accuracy and security.



Kern County Elections Department tested ICX machines for the upcoming general election.

ICX machines, used since 2015, are high-speed ballot scanners and vote tabulation systems.

The system operates on a local network, not connected to the internet or the county's network.

The test audit results are expected by Friday, after which votes will be hand-counted for accuracy.

Broadcast transcript:

The Kern County Elections Department tested the ICX machines being used for the upcoming general election. The Elections Department says, these high-speed ballot scanners and vote tabulation systems are more convenient.

The machines being used are called ICX or Image Cast X, better known as a ballot marking device. The Elections Department has been using this system since 2015.

Aimee Espinoza, The Kern County Auidtor Control and the Kern County Clerk Register Voters says, "This is our 9th major election and the previous 8 elections, if there ever was a variant that was on the side of human error, when we went back and hand counted again, those results tied to what our voting system had tabulated."

The purpose of this test is to ensure the devices used are tabulating and recording the votes accurately. The department says the test has never failed. The Internal Audit Division of Kern County selects ballots, machines, and votes to test this system. The Elections Department says anything used for the election will be tested, providing an extra level of security.

When asking about security measures, the Elections Department says this system is on a local network. "It's not connected to anything else. It is not connected to the internet. It is not connected to the county's network. We have a separate server, and the only thing that server runs is our voting system." Aimee Espinoza said.

The Elections Department says that all ballots will be put through this system."Every single vote that is cast in Kern County must be on a paper ballot and must go through our voting system." Amiee Espinoza said.

The test audit is expected to come back Friday. The county will then hand count each vote to find out if the machines are accurate.

