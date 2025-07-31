Kern County Probation Department uncovers their daily routine as an officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Officers invite 23ABC on a ride along to see the life of a probation officer. The department has increased their presence in the community offering services that are meant to better residents.



The Kern County Probation Department has increased its presence in the community by building relationships that last beyond the probation office. I went on a ride-along with them and witnessed how this program is working out so far.

As we traveled from call to call, Officer Rudy Rivera, who's entering his 20th year with Kern County Probation, tells me they pride themselves on the relationships they build with their clients. It ultimately helps each interaction depending on the person.

Rudy Rivera Senior Deputy with Kern County Probation said "You develop relationships, hopefully it's a positive one. For us we come in respectful make those positive interactions. This is where we use those relationships to get compliance and hopefully redirect their behavior, this is why those relationships are huge."

The relationships they build are how they know where their client is or what they would be doing. We came across one client's house at the beginning of the day. He wasn't home but his mother said he was with his new girlfriend. Officer Rivera had previously spoken to the client and knew he would probably be at his ex-girlfriend's house instead. As we approached the house, officers encountered the alleged owner's dogs, and eventually arrested both residents for alleged drugs and violation of retraining orders.

Ashley Minnie Deputy with Kern County Probation said "We work in a systematic way We work on one side and work our way down. I started in the corner first thing I see is a backpack. They like to keep a lot of things in their backpack cause that is what they carry around most of the time. Inside we located a little bit of weed and a tiny amount of methamphetamine."

The life of a probation officer can jump from zero to hundred real quick. Officers say they plan to have a peaceful encounter but sometimes it doesn't go that way.

"We get training to help deal with encounters especially the one we encountered today. We have to remain calm to make rational decisions, making sure we follow our policies and law. First and foremost its officer safety. My safety my partner safety, but also the person we are there to contact and people in the vicinity." said Rivera

After officers made the arrest they read them their rights, and then send them over to be booked. While responding officers log the evidence they came across from the house.

"The things that we preach here at the department are accountability and opportunity. If someone isn't doing what they should be doing on probation we have to hold them accountable. The opportunity side is I want the best for you, let's talk about what I can do and the services I can offer you." said Rivera

Officers tell me their main focus is to help their community stay outside of bars and change their lives for the better.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

