Kern County Probation Office is rebuilding families one participant at a time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here in Kern County, redemption is taking center stage. Participants in an intensive rehab program are marking the holidays surrounded by loved ones and allies who refuse to give up on them. This annual celebration is a powerful statement: no matter your past, its never to late to rewrite your future.

The holidays can be even more challenging because temptation is around the corner. The Kern County Probation Department understands that and wanted to bring their participants together to remind them they are stronger now than ever before.

Michael Ortiz Probation Supervisor said "Talking to our participants, I focus on two things. Being resilient cause holidays can be tough for some people, sometimes they are locked up, other times they are not with their families. We don't want to focus on the past we want to focus on the now. I tell them look at the progress you have made, keep moving forward!"

Participants won gifts from the raffle, socialized, and shared their stories with others on their experiences with the program.

John Killman Graduate of the APC Program said "You come out of jail, and they could say "Hey your done." and then you have no help to get back on your feet. But when you get into this program you have guidance and help. From people who are there with you along the way, to help you seek out new resources and guide you to not fall back."

Santa and Amazon donated over 200 gifts to the probation office for the children of the participants. Ensuring no child left without a gift for the holidays.

Annalayah Valdez Community Member said "I am so excited! I haven't had one of these dolls before. Thank you so much Santa Claus."

Kelli Ducheneaux Community Member said "I just want to say thank you for everything."

John Killman tells me, this program not only transformed him, but it helped him rebuild a stronger connection with his loved ones.

"People who do have family members obliviously want to reconnect with their families. This program does just that, it brings them together and makes communication between the participant and the family easier." said Killman

In a season of lights and love, organizers want every participant to know their story is one of triumph. With the end of their journey just ahead, they’re reminded to keep their heads high, embrace the pride of their progress, and carry that hope into the new year.



