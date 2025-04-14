Kern County Public Health is packing a punch with its Disease Fighters campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Meet Captain Sudsy and Apple Jack, two of your sidekicks as Kern County Public Health starts a new mission– to educate and arm you to fight off diseases that impact Kern County.



“Public Health is fighting for you”– that’s the motto behind Kern County Public Health’s year-long campaign.

Disease Fighters arms residents against common diseases in the community.

Visit the Kern County Public Health website or call 661-321-3000 to talk to the county about this campaign.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Brynn Carrigan, the director of Kern County Public Health, says the Disease Fighters program, which started earlier this year, educates residents on various illnesses that commonly affect Kern County.

“Every single month we’re gonna highlight a different disease where we’re really gonna go into details on that disease, how that disease impacts Kern County residents, how those residents can protect themselves or reduce their risks of developing that disease, and then the important work that Kern County Public Health does to try to help our community,” said Carrigan.

Captain Sudsy, Hydro, Apple Jack, Foodie Fahrenheit, Pulse Protector, Florence Flask, Owlbert, and Needle Knight make up the Disease Fighters team– each personifying one weapon you could use to protect yourself from illnesses.

“We have commercials on TV, we have commercials on the radio, we have billboards throughout Kern County, we have social media, we have our website, we have an electronic billboard outside of our building,” says Carrigan. “It is something that we’re talking about all year long.”

April is dedicated to Valley Fever, but Disease Fighters will reveal their next opponent at the beginning of next month.

Visit the Kern County Public Health website or call 661-321-3000 to talk to the county about this campaign.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

