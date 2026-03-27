Kern County races take shape as California releases certified primary candidate list

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Secretary of State has released its certified list of candidates ahead of the June 2 primary election, setting the stage for several closely watched races in Kern County.

Two congressional contests are drawing particular attention.

In the 20th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Vince Fong is seeking reelection. He faces independent candidates Ben Dewell and Jeremy Fox, along with Democrat Sandra Van Scotter.

In the neighboring 22nd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao is also running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrats Randy Villegas, a teacher and business owner, and Jasmeet Bains, a physician and current state assemblymember.

Bains’ decision to run for Congress has broader implications. If she does not advance, she would not retain her Assembly seat, with her current term set to expire in December 2026.

Her candidacy leaves California’s 35th Assembly District open. Democratic candidates Andrae Gonzales and Ana Palacio are running, along with Republican Saul Ayon. Gonzales would retain his Bakersfield City Council seat if he loses the Assembly race. If he wins, the governor could appoint a replacement or call a special election.

In the 32nd Assembly District, currently held by Stan Ellis, Kern County Supervisor David Couch is running unopposed. His election would create a vacancy on the Kern County Board of Supervisors representing District 4.

At the state Senate level, Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado is seeking reelection in District 16. She faces Democratic challenger Manpreet Kaur and Republican Guillermo Gonzalez, a field representative for Valadao. The outcome of that race could also affect Kaur’s Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 seat.

In District 12, Republican Sen. Shannon Grove is termed out. Candidates running to replace her include Libertarian William Brown Jr. and Republicans Nathan Magsig and Louis Miramontes.

Under California’s primary system, the top two vote-getters in each race, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

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