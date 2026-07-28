Kern County ranks in California's top 10 for cyclist fatalities; residents and experts weigh in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County ranks among the top 10 counties in California for cyclist fatalities, according to an analysis by Los Defensores, a Torrance-based law firm.

For many riders, those numbers hit close to home.

Jimmy Castellanos, a local cyclist, says he now only rides inside parks after hearing about a serious bike accident years ago that changed the way he thinks about riding on city streets.

"They call me...one of my friends..got killed over on Ming and Stine. And I knew him for a long time. He was riding a bike," Castellanos said.

For Castellanos, safety while cycling is a big concern. That's why he only rides in parks where cars cannot drive.

His fear is shared by other Kern County residents.

Cindy Parra, the board secretary of Bike Bakersfield, has been biking for decades in Kern County.

"It just seems like in the last six months, that it's just been so many incidents. It's just a tragedy," Parra said.

Parra says she wishes for cars to slow down and watch out for shared lanes more often.

According to data collected by the Law Office of Chain Cohn Clark, Bakersfield saw over 70 crashes involving bicycles in 2023, resulting in 71 injuries and 2 deaths.

Matt Clark, a partner at the Law Office of Chain Cohn Clark, says their analyzed data shows an equal amount of responsibility from both motor vehicle drivers and cyclists when it comes to cycling accidents.

"We are intentionally making some roadways where the motor vehicle lanes are narrower, and the bicycle lanes are wider," Clark said.

Clark explains those road designs help to create a buffer between motor vehicles and cyclists to decrease the chances of collision.

When asked what simple and effective steps cyclists can take, Clark offered straightforward advice.

"Follow the rules of the road. That's the simplest thing. If you are a parent and you have a child who's learning how to ride a bike, teach them how to follow the rules of the road," Clark said.

Clark says that it is not only the responsibility of cyclists, but the responsibility of everyone to be safe on the road when traveling.

Wearing a helmet and keeping an eye on the road remains one of the most effective ways to stay safe when cycling.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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