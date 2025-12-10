Kern County receives $200,000 grant to improve bike and pedestrian safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works has received a $200,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to enhance safety for cyclists and pedestrians throughout the community.

The funding will significantly expand the county's bicycle and pedestrian safety program, focusing on education, visibility improvements, and building confidence among residents who walk and bike in their neighborhoods.

"They wrote a good grant, I mean, I'm not surprised that they got that OTS money. It hits all the points that is needed in the community to make cycling safer," said Cindy Parra, board member and co-founder of the nonprofit Bike Bakersfield.

The grant will fund expanded classroom presentations, bike rodeos, and community rides designed to teach safe habits to residents of all ages.

"This will go a long way towards educating young people and doing safety and bike rodeos, that's something Bike Bakersfield has done with the county in the past, and we hope to do in the future with this money," Parra said.

The safety improvements come as local crash statistics highlight the need for enhanced protection. According to the law firm Chain, Cohn, Clark, Bakersfield recorded 70 bicycle-involved crashes in 2023, including two deaths. Across Kern County, there were 55 pedestrian deaths last year.

Parra noted that both city and county officials have been working to improve infrastructure by adding more space for cyclists, and she hopes future statistics will reflect these efforts.

"If we've even been able to save, change the data by saving one life, or two lives, to me that's a win," Parra said.

While optimistic about the grant's potential impact, Parra acknowledged significant work remains. She pointed to inconsistencies in local bike infrastructure, noting that while some areas like Union Avenue feature wide bike lanes with clear green paint markings, other roads like California Avenue may be too narrow for safe cycling.

"Still could have narrowed up the travel lanes a little bit more and given the cyclists a little bit more room," Parra said.

The grant funding will also provide free helmets and safety gear for children and residents who need them. Additionally, the program includes street audits focusing on areas with higher rates of bicycle and pedestrian crashes.

Parra encourages community members to participate in these safety assessments.

"I mean, that's their neighborhood, we want to know what they think, how they feel about their safety in their neighborhood," Parra said.

Officials say more details about safety workshops and free helmet fittings will be announced soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

