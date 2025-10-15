Kern County Residents Adjust To Wet Conditions As Rain Continues

Kern County has been experiencing steady rain all day Tuesday. Outdoor events and activities have been postponed, streets are wet and slick, and city crews have been working to keep roads clear and safe as locals adjust to the rainy conditions.

Drivers across Kern County faced slick conditions Tuesday as steady rain moved through the area.

Some intersections saw minor flooding, dealing with puddles and runoff collecting along the curbs. The Kern County Public Works website showing two streets were closed due to high water.

According to the city, preparations for the storm started Monday night. Starting with crews clearing debris from storm drains and staying on standby for any issues.

However as the city does their best to assist with weather conditions, Jorge Toro with CHP says they’ve definitely seen an increase in calls.

“While I was doing morning traffic I mean we were doing anywhere between 8 to 13 active incidents not all go those were crashes, some of them are traffic hazards or solo vehicle spin outs, but very busy morning,” said Toro.

Though none of them were major calls, Toro says it’s still an indicator as to how rain can be a main safety concern.

To help with potential weather traffic, the City has posted signs in areas like Kratzmeyer Drive to warn drivers about standing water and reminds everyone to avoid driving through water of unknown depth.

“On a rainy day like today, you may see drivers windshield wipers are going on and then they don’t have their headlights on, you gotta remain more visible,” said Toro. “When you put that together on wet rainy conditions like we had this morning its almost a recipe for disaster.”

The city adds for more assistance, residents can call these numbers:

Blocked Storm Drains: M-F, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. – 661-326-3111

Downed Trees/Branches: M-F, 5 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. – 661-326-3866

Street Light, Traffic Signal Outage: M-F, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. – 661-326-3781

After Hours Emergency – 661-327-7111

Even with Tuesday’s rain, drought restrictions remain in effect. The city reminding residents that watering lawns is prohibited during the storm and for 48 hours afterward.

